Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors' three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard D'Angelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn ligament in his left index finger in Friday's 127-110 loss to San Antonio and missed the past two games. He won't travel with the team for games against Houston, Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Russell has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Rockets as he continues to recover from a sprained right ankle suffered against the Spurs in a 30-point performance. Kerr said Russell could return Friday against the Timberwolves. The injury-riddled Warriors also are without guards Stephen Curry, who is expected to miss three months with a broken hand, and Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Ky Bowman, Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall, Willie Cauley-Stein and Glenn Robinson III are expected to start at Houston for the Warriors (2-5).

