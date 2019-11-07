Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Frisco (Texas) Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Ross, 26, has been on injured reserve since the start of this season with a shoulder injury. Ross played in a total of 16 games with the Cowboys in 2017 and 2018 and registered 19 tackles, nine quarterback hits, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

