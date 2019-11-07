Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 12 of the Premier League from Nov. 8-10 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated): Friday, Nov. 8

Norwich City v Watford (2000) *Norwich has recorded three victories in their last four league meetings with Watford.

*Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away league matches against Norwich since a 0-0 draw in the top-flight in February 1988. *Norwich have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine home Premier League matches.

*Watford have failed to win any of their opening 11 league games this season and are the first team to do so in the Premier League since Queens Park Rangers in 2012-13. *Norwich striker Teemu Pukki scored six goals in his first five league appearances this season but has now played six matches without finding the net in the competition.

Saturday, Nov. 9 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230)

*Since returning to the Premier League in 2013-14, Palace has won four of their 12 league games against Chelsea. *Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been directly involved in three goals in his 11 league games this season (one goal, two assists), already more than he managed in 37 appearances last season (two goals, no assists).

*Chelsea have won their last three London derbies in the Premier League -- their best run since recording five straight wins between Oct-Dec 2014 under Jose Mourinho. *Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has contributed nine goals and two assists in the league this season.

*Since the start of last season, Palace's total of 11 away wins in the Premier League is inferior only to Liverpool and Manchester City (both 18) and Chelsea (14). Burnley v West Ham United

*Sean Dyche's Burnley have suffered defeats in each of their last three league games, conceding nine goals in the process. *After a run that saw them lose one out of 11 league matches, Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham have lost three of their last four games in the competition.

*Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored in all four of his Premier League games against West Ham. *In last weekend's 3-0 league defeat by Sheffield United, Burnley conceded three first half goals for the first time in the competition since December 2018 against Everton.

*After scoring four goals in his first three league games this season, Burnley's Ashley Barnes has failed to score in any of his last seven matches in the competition. Southampton v Everton

*Southampton have beaten Everton 11 times at home in the Premier League, with the Toffees losing five of their last six at St. Mary's. *Everton have not won any of their last eight away games (D3 L5).

*Saints have only one point from five home league games this season and have lost their last three by conceding 16 goals, which included a 9-0 defeat by Leicester City. *Everton have scored twice and conceded twice in stoppage time in the Premier League this season.

*Everton forward Theo Walcott has been involved in six goals against his former side Saints (five goals and an assist). Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

*Spurs have never lost at home to Sheffield United in the Premier League (W3 D1). *Promoted Blades are up to sixth in the standings and they are unbeaten in all away games (W1 D4).

*Spurs are winless in their last four league matches (D2 L2), with their last win coming at home against Southampton in September. *The Blades have not won a Premier League match in London in 17 attempts (D6 L11) since a 2-1 win at Chelsea in October 1992.

*Blades striker Lys Mousset has two goals and three assists in his last three league games, including a hat-trick of assists in the 3-0 win against Burnley. Leicester City v Arsenal (1730)

*Third-placed Leicester have won their last four home matches this season and have beaten Arsenal in their last two home games. *Arsenal have kept only two clean sheets in their last 24 away games in the Premier League.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy leads the league's goal-scoring charts with 10 goals and has scored five in his last three matches. *Arsenal have won only two of their last nine league matches.

*Saturday's game will be Arsenal boss Unai Emery's 50th Premier League match (W25 D12 L12). Sunday, Nov. 10

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400) *Brighton have never won away at Old Trafford in all competitions (D2 L9).

*In four Premier League fixtures between the two teams, the home side has always won by a one-goal margin. *Brighton have picked up only one point in 13 away games against the Premier League's 'Big Six' (W0 D1 L12) and have failed to win 33 of their last 37 away games.

*Marcus Rashford has scored the winner in all three United wins this season, which includes two penalties. No other player has scored more winners in the league this season. *Brighton boss Graham Potter has beaten United once as a player in a 6-3 win with Southampton where his counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on as a substitute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1400) *Villa have dropped more points from winning positions in the league this season than any other team (11 points).

*Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has never missed a Premier League game since they were promoted to the top flight last season and he is set to make his 50th appearance in the competition where he has 17 goals and nine assists. *Villa beat Wolves 2-1 in the last 16 of the League Cup last week.

*Wolves have drawn their last three league matches 1-1. *Villa have conceded only three goals in the first half of league matches this season (the best record in the league) but have conceded 15 in the second half (the worst in the league).

Liverpool v Manchester City (1630) *League leaders Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 43 Premier League matches at Anfield while City has won 11 of their last 12 away matches.

*City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more matches (seven) against Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp than against any other manager in his career. *Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has five goals and five assists against City in all competitions.

*City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leads the league with nine assists -- five more than any other player. *Liverpool have won 10 points from losing positions this season -- more than any other team.

