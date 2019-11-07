Gaudium Sportopia launches cricket academy in partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin

Gaudium Sportopia on Wednesday launched its cricket academy in partnership with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Gaudium Sportopia, the country's first residential, fully integrated, world-class high-performance sports school, has taken this step to provide excellence in education and sports in a seamless way.

During the launch, Ashwin said he is looking forward to seeing youngsters take India to greater heights. "I am looking forward to seeing some of these promising youngsters take India to even greater heights," said Ashwin.

Ashwin also recalled his younger days saying that his dad was the only motivation for him to play the game. "My biggest motivation for playing the game was my dad. My father never really saw anything else on TV apart from cricket. That was probably my biggest motivation," he said.

"But my early days of cricket watching were entirely based on Sachin Tendulkar. I am sure most people of my age sitting here would say the same thing and vouch for it. But my only memory of everything was my dad watching cricket or listening to cricket on transistors, that is where it all began," he added. (ANI)

