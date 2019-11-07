International Development News
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Barty eyes Fed Cup win to close out stellar season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:53 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Barty eyes Fed Cup win to close out stellar season

World number one Ash Barty will look to crown her annus mirabilis by helping Australia to their first Fed Cup title in 45 years when she leads the host nation in the final against France in Perth this weekend.

Barty's 2018 has been a season of individual triumphs, highlighted by her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open and her WTA Finals win in Shenzhen on Sunday. Yet she has also proved to be a superb team player throughout the Fed Cup campaign and enters the decider unbeaten in nine singles rubbers dating back to 2017.

Barty was the difference when Australia downed Belarus 3-2 in the semi-finals in Brisbane in April, winning all three of her rubbers. That made her the first woman of any nation to win three rubbers in both the opening round and semi-finals of the tournament since the best-of-five format started in 1995.

If carrying the nation has proved a heavy burden, the 23-year-old has hidden it well and enthuses about the thrill of donning the 'green and gold'. "When you are playing for your country and you are playing in a Fed Cup final, it is pretty easy to get up and about and be as ready as you can," said Barty, who will anchor a team that also features Australia No. 2 Ajla Tomljanovic and veteran Sam Stosur.

"It’s a format that I love, I cherish it. This is going to be a really precious week." SIMILARITIES

With seven titles, Australia are the third most-successful nation in the event after the United States (18) and the Czech Republic (11), who won five before the 1993 split with Slovakia and six after. But the Australians have barely registered in the last three decades, barring a solitary trip to the final in 1993.

They last claimed the title in 1974 during a golden era for Australian tennis when former world number one Evonne Goolagong was in her pomp. Four decades on, local fans see encouraging similarities between the teams.

Aboriginal Australian Goolagong led the nation to the 1974 title with victory in the final against the United States after winning a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the WTA Finals crown. Barty is Australia's first women's world number one since her mentor Goolagong and also the first indigenous Australian to win a Grand Slam title after the 68-year-old great.

Twice champions France have proved more successful than Australia in the modern era, claiming the 1997 and 2003 titles, while being beaten for the 2016 trophy by the Czech Republic. They boast depth and versatility in Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet, and a formidable all-round player in the nation's top-ranked Kristina Mladenovic, who won the doubles title at the WTA Finals and beat Barty in singles in Rome early in the year.

The Julien Benneteau-captained team are no strangers to Perth Arena, either, with Cornet having won the team-based Hopman Cup event at the venue in 2014 and Mladenovic winning it in 2017. "When you play a Fed Cup final with the number one in the world in the other side, and away, you cannot say that you have an advantage,” Benneteau said.

"But for sure, I have a lot of options for singles and doubles." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Also Read: WIDER IMAGE-Thirst turns to anger as Australia's mighty river runs dry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former UK Labour lawmaker urges votes to back Johnson instead

A British lawmaker who quit the opposition Labour Party earlier this year saying it had been taken over by extremists and anti-Semites urged voters on Thursday to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Labours Jeremy Corbyn in next months e...

UPDATE 1-Sainsbury's profit falls 15% after failure of Asda deal

British supermarket group Sainsburys reported a 15 fall in first-half profit, blaming the combined impact of the phasing of cost savings, higher marketing costs and tough weather comparatives with last year which impacted sales.The 150-year...

Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear inspector

Tehran, Nov 7 AFP Iran said Thursday it had cancelled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.The check at the entrance gate to the plant in centr...

I never carry the burden of my legacy: Anupam Kher

With an experience of over 30 years behind him, Anupam Kher says the only way to still come across fresh as an actor is to constantly shed baggage and not take oneself seriously. Kher, who has featured in more than 500 films in his career, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019