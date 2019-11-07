International Development News
Surging Steelers brace for Rams' defensive force Donald

Moving above .500 in early November might have seemed like a longshot for the Pittsburgh Steelers after they opened 0-3 and were 1-4 five weeks in. But that's what will happen if Pittsburgh (4-4) can win its fourth straight game Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) visit Heinz Field.

The Rams will be looking for their third straight win. The Steelers, whose passing offense ranks 27th at 202.4 yards per game, will face one big obstacle, and that is 6-foot-1, 284-pound defensive tackle extraordinaire Aaron Donald.

Not only is Donald a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowl selectee, but he also will be trying to chase down Mason Rudolph in the Steelers quarterback's sixth career start. What's more, Donald is coming home.

Donald, who has five sacks this season and 64 1/2 in 86 career games, grew up in a Pittsburgh suburb and returns to Heinz Field, where he was an All-American for the University of Pittsburgh. In fact, Donald spent time at Pitt during the Rams bye week last week. The Pitt Panthers and Steelers share a practice facility.

Donald doesn't lead the Rams in sacks -- Dante Fowler has 6 1/2 and Clay Matthews, who is expected to return from a broken jaw, has six. That's in large part because teams are assigning two and three linemen to Donald, freeing others to get a crack at the quarterback. "He's extremely talented," Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro told reporters of Donald. "Everyone's going to have a chance to block him. I just got to stay on schedule and, hopefully, stay out of those positions where he can really tear it up. I think his best attribute is just how smart he is. His instincts -- knowing where the ball's going and knowing where and when to go."

The Steelers have given up the fewest sacks in the league, eight, but that ranking could be in jeopardy. To get an even better feel for the respect Pittsburgh has for Donald, get a load of what Steelers defensive players, who don't have to try to block him, are saying.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt called Donald "the best player in football" and "an absolute game-wrecker." Fellow Pittsburgh linebacker Mark Barron, who formerly played for the Rams, said Donald "has the talent. He has the work ethic, and he does it every day. There is never a day off. At some point in the game, Aaron Donald is going to make a play. You just have to try and limit that."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has identified his team's running game (88.4 yards a game) as an area that needs improvement, and that could get a boost if No. 1 running back James Conner can return from a shoulder injury. Guard Ramon Foster (concussion) also could return. The Steelers (335.5 yards a game) and Rams (338.2) rank 11th and 12th in the NFL in total defense, and Pittsburgh will have to try to limit Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff, who in each of the past two games has thrown two touchdown passes and avoided being sacked.

Rams running back Malcolm Brown (ankle) is expected to play barring a setback, but receiver Brandin Cooks (concussion) has been ruled out after being described as day to day earlier in the week. "For us, it's about maximizing our early-down opportunities, not putting yourself in those negative situations where now you can truly present a legitimate run-pass balance that puts defenses in conflict," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "It's going to be a tough challenge against the Steelers this week."

