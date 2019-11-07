International Development News
Vikings pose next hurdle for 'clicking' Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will aim for their third win in a row when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. As far as Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is concerned, the main focus will be the same despite the prime-time spotlight shining on Dallas. Win the line of scrimmage and there is a good chance to win the game.

"I feel like things are really clicking, and I'm really excited to see where this run game goes," said Elliott, who will aim for his fourth consecutive game with 100-plus rushing yards. "I think it can only get better and better. I'm just glad we're finally putting it all together and playing really well. We're starting to get rolling." The Cowboys (5-3) are coming off wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants over the past two weeks, but they will face a difficult test against Minnesota. The Vikings (6-3) won four in a row before losing at Kansas City last week.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer also could preach a simplified approach to his team this week. He did not like the way Minnesota turned pass-happy in the first half against the Chiefs, which the team amended in the second half. "We had to get back under control and get a little bit more balanced," Zimmer told reporters.

The Cowboys almost certainly noticed as they prepare to draw up a defensive game plan for this week. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has fared well in Dallas throughout his career, throwing for 876 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. He has a group of capable receivers in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Bisi Johnson, with Johnson trying to haul in a touchdown pass for the third road game in a row.

Dalvin Cook provides plenty of electricity in Minnesota's backfield. He has seven games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage this season, which is tops in the NFL. The Cowboys also feature an offense loaded with playmakers. Elliott's rushing dominance pairs well with solid quarterback play from Dak Prescott, who passed for 257 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in last week's victory.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has four touchdowns in four home games this season while fellow wideout Michael Gallup has 100-plus receiving yards in two of his last three games at home. The Vikings are led on defense by Danielle Hunter, who has 8 1/2 sacks. Anthony Harris leads the way with three interceptions.

For Dallas, Robert Quinn has a team-high 6 1/2 sacks, and Xavier Woods has a pair of picks. Turnovers dominate the thoughts of the Cowboys' defense, according to linebacker Jaylon Smith.

"What I like about the team is we're all hungry," Smith said in comments published by The Athletic. "No one's satisfied with what they've accomplished. People have gotten contracts, including myself. We're playing with Hall of Famers, playing with Pro Bowlers, All-Pro, playing with guys that come from nothing -- practice squad -- the camaraderie is the same. "Everybody is being treated equal, and for us, it's about that accountability and keeping our chemistry together. So that's what I love about our team."

