International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

In the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to bowl first here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajkot (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:46 IST
Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first
India wins toss and opts to bowl first in second T20I (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to bowl first here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium. Both Bangladesh and India decided to not make any changes in their playing XI from the first match of the series.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube. Bangladesh's playing XI: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain.

The Bangla Tigers had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game. Having lost the first match, skipper Rohit on Wednesday said that the focus of the team is to perform collectively. He also said that the conditions in Delhi for the first T20I were not ideal.

"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said. (ANI)

Also Read: Bangladesh PM has given her consent, don't see how national team won't: Ganguly

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to resume record run on trade deal optimism

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs on Thursday, boosted by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth straight week...

UPDATE 5-Cambodia opposition founder says he was blocked from boarding plane home from Paris

Cambodias self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country to lead demonstrations against authoritarian rule, said he had been prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Ban...

13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and three others injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on the national highway in Matiari district of Sindh province on Thursday, according to media reports. The accident took place near Saeed...

Fake IPS officer, mother held for duping banks in Kerala

A 29-year-old man who impersonated as IPS officer and swindling various banks of over Rs 1.5 crore was arrested by police early on Thursday, police said. The accused, Vipin Karthick, was picked up from a bus stand at Chittoor in Palakkad d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019