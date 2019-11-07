Rajkot T20I: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

In the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to bowl first here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium. Both Bangladesh and India decided to not make any changes in their playing XI from the first match of the series.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube. Bangladesh's playing XI: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain.

The Bangla Tigers had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game. Having lost the first match, skipper Rohit on Wednesday said that the focus of the team is to perform collectively. He also said that the conditions in Delhi for the first T20I were not ideal.

"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said. (ANI)

