REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equaling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London. GOLF-PRESIDENTS/

Golf: Els names rookies Im, Niemann in Presidents Cup captain's picks MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Internationals will field six debutants at next month’s Presidents Cup, with Ernie Els naming rookies Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann among his captain’s picks to take on Tiger Woods’s United States at Royal Melbourne.

MOTOR-ELECTRIC/ DTM's Berger presents electric touring car series concept

LONDON (Reuters) - German Touring Car (DTM) boss Gerhard Berger unveiled on Thursday a proposed electric series with high-performance cars racing at Formula One speeds and with battery changes carried out by robots. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England squad announcement & Gareth Southgate news conference England manager Gareth Southgate announces his team for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers

7 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/

Soccer - Europa League - Europa League wrap Wrapup of the evening's Europa League matches

7 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

8 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/ (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium to name squad Belgium name their squad for their last two Euro-2020 qualifiers away in Russia and home to Cyprus

8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/ (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands to name squad Netherlands name their squad for their last two Euro-2020 qualifiers away in Northern Ireland and home to Estonia

8 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City.

8 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool

8 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV) Golf - Presidents Cup - Woods to name U.S. picks

U.S. captain Tiger Woods will name his team for the upcoming Presidents Cup against Ernie Els' International team. 7 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open

Action from day two of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya. 8 Nov

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-IND-BGD/

Cricket - Second T20 - India v Bangladesh 7 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third T20

Australia v Pakistan - Third T20 at Perth Stadium 8 Nov

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals - Media Day

The eight players competing in the ATP Finals speak to the media at the 02 Arena in London. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini are the players to feature in the ATP's season-ending tournament. 8 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling-British cyclist Mantle set to zoom past million mile barrier

Russ Mantle's love affair with his bike has grown stronger with every pedal stroke and he is now poised on Thursday to become the first Briton to clock up one million registered miles in his lifetime. The 82-year-old retired civil servant will reach the milestone with a mere five-mile ride from his home in Aldershot, to a cafe in Mytchett, Surrey. 7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ (TV) Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul hold news conference

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul hold a news conference in Los Angeles ahead of their boxing rematch at the Staples Center. 7 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

