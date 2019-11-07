International Development News
Development News Edition

Motor racing-W Series to make a profit in year three, says founder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:37 IST
Motor racing-W Series to make a profit in year three, says founder
Image Credit: Pixabay

The all-female W Series which made its debut this year will turn a profit in season three, chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said on Thursday. She added that the ultimate aim is to stretch the championship to 12 or 14 races from the initial six that featured in 2019.

"W Series will be profitable in year three and that is something we're proud of," she told a Sport Industry event. "The motorsport community has been welcoming of the idea and I'm thankful to all our ambassadors and investors for helping us grow.

"We're six races now, and plan to be eight next year -- with two in the Americas -- before expanding to Asia. Our aim is to settle on a 12 to 14 race calendar and I'd be happy with that success." An initial six race calendar has been published already for season two in 2020, with new rounds in Russia and Sweden. There has also been talk of linking up with Formula One grands prix in the United States and Mexico.

Bond Muir said the successful first season of a series that aims to help women climb the motorsport ladder to Formula One, had changed the dialogue with potential backers. "We did a lot of value-in-kind deals in year one, because sponsors loved the idea but needed to see it in practice," she said.

"That conversation has now completely changed, and because of how well year one has gone the negotiations are much more centred around cash-based sponsorship." Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the first season and is returning for the second.

No woman has raced in Formula One since 1976 and aspirants need to raise significant sums to rise through the junior series. The winner of the W Series, which uses identical 1.8 litre Formula Three cars, collects $500,000 in prize money.

"Nearly $5 billion went into personal sponsorship in motorsport this last year, but all to men," said Bond Muir. "Our central proposition is to change that and ensure commercial success for our drivers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Dates for submission of online applications for NTA exams extended for J-K, Ladakh candidates

The government has extended dates for submission of online application forms for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for examinations to be conducted by the National Testing Agency NTA. The candidates of J and K and Ladakh have b...

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at ...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019