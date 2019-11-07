International Development News
Development News Edition

Cowboys WR Cooper has MRI on knee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:14 IST
Cowboys WR Cooper has MRI on knee
Image Credit: Flickr

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper underwent an MRI on his knee and was not expected to practice Thursday, coach Jason Garrett announced. Garrett said the Cowboys (5-3) are still hopeful that Cooper can practice Friday and play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) in Arlington, Texas.

Cooper, who had the MRI on Wednesday, sustained the injury last week in practice and aggravated it during Monday's 37-18 victory over the New York Giants. The 25-year-old Cooper, who also has dealt with foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this season, had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Giants.

Cooper leads the team in catches (42), receiving yards (701) and receiving scores (six) this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 320 receptions for 4,609 yards with 31 touchdowns in 69 career games with the Cowboys and Raiders since being selected by Oakland with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Six robbers who targeted bank in Mumbai arrested

Six robbers, who had tried to loot a branch of ICICI Bank here and later fled with a laptop and some other items late last month, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident had taken place in the early hours of October 28 at...

Slovakia deputy speaker resigns over links to journalist murder suspect

Slovakias parliament deputy speaker resigned on Thursday over contacts with a businessman charged with ordering the murder of a journalist last year that sparked mass protests which ousted then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Martin Glvac, lead...

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019