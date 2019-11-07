Cowboys WR Cooper has MRI on knee
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper underwent an MRI on his knee and was not expected to practice Thursday, coach Jason Garrett announced. Garrett said the Cowboys (5-3) are still hopeful that Cooper can practice Friday and play Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings (6-3) in Arlington, Texas.
Cooper, who had the MRI on Wednesday, sustained the injury last week in practice and aggravated it during Monday's 37-18 victory over the New York Giants. The 25-year-old Cooper, who also has dealt with foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this season, had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Giants.
Cooper leads the team in catches (42), receiving yards (701) and receiving scores (six) this season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 320 receptions for 4,609 yards with 31 touchdowns in 69 career games with the Cowboys and Raiders since being selected by Oakland with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amari Cooper
- Dallas Cowboys
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants
- Texas
- Arlington
- Oakland
- NFL
ALSO READ
Texas teen charged in mass shooting to get psych evaluation
Man arrested in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
Hamilton hopes to avoid hit-man Verstappen in Texas showdown
Manhunt ongoing in Texas shooting that left 2 dead, 12 hurt
Texas woman gang leader sentenced for robbing Indian-American homes