International Development News
Development News Edition

Spinners have a big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar

After defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series, India's Washington Sundar on Thursday said that spinners have a very important role to play in the shortest format of the game.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajkot (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:46 IST
Spinners have a big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar
India spinner Washington Sundar . Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series, India's Washington Sundar on Thursday said that spinners have a very important role to play in the shortest format of the game. Bangladesh had managed to score just 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs and Rohit Sharma's knock of 85 runs helped India to chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. With this win, India levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

"Spinners have a big role to play in the shortest format of the game as they take the pace away from the ball. It is all about knowing what to do. Small small things matter, yes you will get hit in some games, this can happen in some games but spinners have a important role in the T20 format," Sundar told reporters. "We thought 180 was a par score on this wicket. Restricting them to 153, as a bowling unit, we did an excellent job. We were lucky with the toss in this game, we thought anywhere around 160 was a good score to restrict Bangladesh to. Spinners' role was very important on this wicket and it was very important to vary the pace," he added.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively had enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India and he was the key bowler as he put a hold on Bangladesh's run-rate. Sundar took just one wicket but he managed to strangle Bangladesh batsman with his off-spin bowling.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game. "We have just lost one game, couple of things here and there, we could have won that game as well. We won this match quite comprehensively, now we will definitely look to win the series. Chahal is very experienced in this format and he knows what to do to take wickets in the middle overs. He is definitely an asset for any team he plays for," Sundar said.

"Chahal knows what batsmen are trying to do. He is very clever as he is very experienced. He has played a lot of IPL games so he is calm and composed under pressure. If Rohit bats like this, then it is a treat to watch him. He was on song today and it was very good to watch," he added. India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10, in Nagpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...

FACTBOX-Virginity testing: a ritual from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Health experts have condemned U.S. rapper T.I. for subjecting his teenaged daughter to an annual virginity test, saying the practice was harmful and unscientific.The rapper made his comments on a U.S. podcast, drawing widespread condemnatio...

'Prepare to die' Trump adviser Stone texted witness, trial jury hears

Prosecutors on Thursday unveiled threatening text messages by U.S. President Donald Trumps adviser Roger Stone to radio host Randy Credico in which Stone urged Credico not to testify about their communications over Stones efforts in 2016 to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019