Redskins place OT Williams on NFI, ending season

The Washington Redskins placed star offensive tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday, ending his season and creating a possible conflict regarding his salary. By placing Williams on the list, the team can decide whether or not it will pay the seven-time Pro Bowler the remaining $6 million of his 2019 base salary. If Washington chooses not to pay it, Williams could contest the decision with a grievance.

Thursday's move ensures Williams will not play at all during the 2019 campaign. He held out through the offseason and the first half of the regular season, reporting after the Oct. 29 trading deadline passed without him being dealt. He has not practiced since returning to the team, as he experienced discomfort with his helmet relating to an offseason procedure. That procedure is at the center of Williams' problems with the team. He told reporters last week that he has "no trust" in the Washington organization after he had a soft-tissue cancer attached to his skull that went misdiagnosed for close to six years.

Williams said he thought he was getting a cyst cut out during the offseason appointment, only to learn he had dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, a skin cancer that develops inside connective tissue cells. He added he has since had multiple surgeries to remove the tumor. Williams, 31, also acknowledged he would like his contract to be addressed at some point. His five-year, $66 million deal -- which would have tolled if he did not report to the team -- expires after the 2020 season, and he is scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary next season.

Drafted fourth overall by Washington in 2010, Williams has started 119 of 120 games over nine NFL seasons. He had reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls before sitting out this season.

