International Development News
Development News Edition

Report: Chargers S James on track for Week 13

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 03:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 03:45 IST
Report: Chargers S James on track for Week 13
Image Credit: Pixabay

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is on track to made his season debut in Week 13 after the team's bye, ESPN reported Thursday. Per the report, James has been running pain free in his recovery from preseason foot surgery, in which a new screw was inserted in his right foot after an old screw -- from an operation while at Florida State -- bent during a training camp practice.

NFL Network reports James is expected to return at some point in December, assuming the Chargers are still in contention for the playoffs, but that there's been no discussion about a firm date. After Thursday night's game at Oakland, the Chargers host Kansas City on Nov. 18, then have a bye in Week 12 before visiting Denver on Dec. 1.

James has yet to practice and remains on injured reserve, but he can be activated to practice or play at any time. The 23-year-old was named first-team All-Pro as a rookie after collecting 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions as a rookie last season. He was drafted 17th overall out of Florida State in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran -USGS

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC, was located 83 km 52 m...

PREVIEW-Boxing-YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide KSI Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other.The online personalit...

Early Mozart manuscript to go on sale in Paris

An original score of two minutes composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was just 16 are to be put up for auction in Paris later this month, Sothebys said on Thursday. The asking price for the handwritten score dating from 1772 has been...

REFILE-Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a programme to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos. Yinka Shonibare - a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019