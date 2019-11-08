Adams meets Gase, GM; wants to stay with Jets

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas to clear the air after he was angered last week that his name emerged in trade discussions. "It went well. I told them -- I don't hate those guys," Adams told reporters Thursday. "They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other.

"We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It's part of life. It's not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization." Asked about his potential future in New York, Adams indicated he remains all-in on the Jets.

"I would love to be here," he said. "It's as simple as that. I want to bring success to this organization. I want to bring a Super Bowl to this organization." Adams took issue with how the Jets handled the final hours leading up to NFL trade deadline on Oct. 29, saying Douglas "went behind my back" after Adams told the team he wanted to stay with the Jets. Last week, Adams said he wasn't "ready yet" to meet with Gase or Douglas, but he did sit down with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson.

Adams, whose rookie contract runs through 2020 with a fifth-year option for 2021, has one interception this season, and he returned it for a touchdown. A first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, he also has 43 tackles and five passes defensed in 2019. The former LSU star made the Pro Bowl team for the first time last season, when he totaled one interception, 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.

