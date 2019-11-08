International Development News
Development News Edition

Adams meets Gase, GM; wants to stay with Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 05:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 05:01 IST
Adams meets Gase, GM; wants to stay with Jets
Image Credit: Flickr

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas to clear the air after he was angered last week that his name emerged in trade discussions. "It went well. I told them -- I don't hate those guys," Adams told reporters Thursday. "They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other.

"We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It's part of life. It's not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization." Asked about his potential future in New York, Adams indicated he remains all-in on the Jets.

"I would love to be here," he said. "It's as simple as that. I want to bring success to this organization. I want to bring a Super Bowl to this organization." Adams took issue with how the Jets handled the final hours leading up to NFL trade deadline on Oct. 29, saying Douglas "went behind my back" after Adams told the team he wanted to stay with the Jets. Last week, Adams said he wasn't "ready yet" to meet with Gase or Douglas, but he did sit down with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson.

Adams, whose rookie contract runs through 2020 with a fifth-year option for 2021, has one interception this season, and he returned it for a touchdown. A first-round pick (sixth overall) of the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, he also has 43 tackles and five passes defensed in 2019. The former LSU star made the Pro Bowl team for the first time last season, when he totaled one interception, 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

New initiative launched to support small businesses through guidance

A new initiative to better support small businesses through hands-on mentoring and advice has been launched by the Minister for Small Business.The first event in the Kiwi Business Boost series of regional workshops and online tools has been...

UPDATE 4-Trump must pay $2 million for misusing namesake charity - NY judge

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay 2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being used to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. Justice Saliann Scarpulla, of ...

PG&E falls into deeper hole in 3Q with USD 1.6 billion loss

New York, Nov 8 AP Pacific Gas Electric reported another huge loss on Thursday as the fallout from catastrophic wildfires blamed on its outdated transmission lines drive the bankrupt utility into a deeper hole. The company estimated its fa...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts region of northwestern Iran

Irans state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The report says the quake hit at 220 a.m. Friday in Irans East Azarbaijan province. It says the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019