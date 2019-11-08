Pens prevail in OT, end Isles' 10-game win streak

International Development News
  Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 08:31 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 08:23 IST
Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the New York Islanders' 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win. Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak (0-1-1).

Jared McCann, Rust and Evgeni Malkin scored in the first nine minutes of the third period for the Penguins. Goalie Matt Murray overcame a slow start to make 20 saves. Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, whose winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history behind a 15-game run during the 1981-82 season. Varlamov made 35 saves.

Cizikas put home the rebound of a Michael Dal Colle shot to give the Islanders the lead a mere 19 seconds into the game. The Islanders extended the lead with a pair of goals just under three minutes apart in the second period.

Clutterbuck scored a short-handed goal for the second straight game when he took a pass from Cizikas in the neutral zone and eluded a pair of Penguins, Jake Guentzel and Justin Schultz, before beating Murray at 6:28. Pelech put the Islanders up 3-0 with 10:34 left in the period, when his shot from just inside the blue line ticked off the stick of Penguins center Teddy Blueger and sailed past a screened Murray.

McCann ended the shutout bid 1:38 into the third, when his shot from the slot sailed past Varlamov, who was screened as Rust fought for position in front of the net with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. The Islanders nearly expanded their lead to three goals moments before the Penguins pulled within a goal. Anthony Beauvillier's backhander into an otherwise open net was kicked into the air by Murray. The puck bounced to Malkin, who passed to McCann, who hit a streaking Rust in stride. Rust outraced Johnny Boychuk and beat Varlamov on the semi-breakaway at the 6:16 mark.

The Penguins tied the game at 8:48 when Juuso Riikola's shot bounced off the top post and skittered out into the crease. Malkin wriggled himself around Boychuk and tucked the puck into the corner of the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

