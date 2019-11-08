International Development News
Development News Edition

Aldridge's big night leads Spurs past Thunder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 09:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 09:40 IST
Aldridge's big night leads Spurs past Thunder
Image Credit: Twitter (@spurs)

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 39 points on 19-for-23 shooting as the San Antonio Spurs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 121-112 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Spurs led by eight heading into the fourth quarter and never allowed Oklahoma City to get closer than five points the rest of the way.

When Aldridge is on his game, the Spurs win. In San Antonio's five victories this season, he has averaged 25 points per game; it its three losses, he has managed just nine points per contest. Last season, Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points against Oklahoma City. Dejounte Murray added 17 points, eight rebounds and a career-best 10 assists for San Antonio in the win. DeMar DeRozan hit for 16, Bryn Forbes scored 14 and Patty Mills racked up 10 points for the Spurs.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 27 points on 7-for-10 shooting (5 of 6 from beyond the arc), with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 21 points, Chris Paul contributing 19, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Schroder scoring 11 each, and Steven Adams totaling 10 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder led by as many as seven points in the first half before settling for a 57-56 advantage at intermission. Gallinari paced Oklahoma City with 14 points, and Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Thunder over the first 24 minutes of play.

Aldridge led all scorers at the half with 19 points and made all nine of his two-point shots during the first two quarters. San Antonio also got 12 points from DeRozan in the half and 10 points and seven assists from Murray. The Spurs took the lead early in the third quarter and were up just 87-84 with 1:01 to play in the period before a 3-pointer by Patty Mills and two free throws from Gay allowed San Antonio to grab an eight-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra director general of police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday, a police official said. Inamdar 79 was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, the offic...

Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run-up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue. Adityanath conveyed thi...

Avs erupt for 6 straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM post

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM postfor Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019