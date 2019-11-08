International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Malan-Morgan fireworks help England level T20 series in NZ

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:27 IST
Cricket-Malan-Morgan fireworks help England level T20 series in NZ
Image Credit: ANI

Dawid Malan smashed a 48-ball century and skipper Eoin Morgan made a blistering 91 to help secure a series-leveling 76-run victory in the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand on Friday. Malan and Morgan featured in a massive 182-run partnership to power England to 241-3, their highest total in this format, hitting 13 sixes between them.

When the teams returned, spinner Matt Parkinson claimed 4-47 as New Zealand were all out for 165 in the 17th over, squaring the series at 2-2. Auckland hosts the fifth and final match on Sunday.

Put into bat, England lost Jonny Bairstow in the fourth over while Tom Banton made 31 before becoming Mitchell Santner's second victim. Morgan walked out to join Malan and the left-handers lit up McLean Park.

Malan became only the second Englishman to hit a century in a Twenty20 International when he smacked his sixth six, reaching the mark quicker than Alex Hales with his 60-ball hundred against Sri Lanka during the 2014 World Cup. Malan's unbeaten 103 off 51 balls also included nine boundaries.

"Not very often you have days like that when every time you have a hack at one it lands safe or goes for six," Malan said after collecting the man-of-the-match award. "It's as good as it gets.

"Felt like I had rhythm today, glad I clicked especially with these short boundaries." Morgan, at the other end, put up a six-hitting display of his own, clobbering seven of them as he threatened to eclipse Malan's hundred.

The England captain twice caught off waist-high full-tosses which were subsequently adjudged no-balls, eventually holed out after his 41-ball blitz. England, who was 88-2 at the halfway mark, plundered 153 runs from the final 10 overs.

Martin Guptill (27) and Colin Munro (30) put on 54 runs for the opening stand before the wheels came off New Zealand's chase. Tom Curran dismissed Guptill and Parkinson (4-47) struck twice in the seventh over to rock the hosts.

Tim Southee hit four sixes in his 39 but New Zealand did not get a significant partnership that could take them close to the target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says security forces must keep peace

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric on Friday urged security forces to avoid using excessive force to quell weeks of anti-government unrest as authorities grapple with the countrys biggest crisis in years.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who only...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' intensifies; rain pounds parts of WB, Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal has gained strength and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering rain in several parts of coastal Odisha and its adjoining areas, an IMD official said. Centred over west-central and adj...

Efforts being made to paint me with 'saffron', says

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with saffron, the ideological colour the national party is associated with. He accused a section of media...

Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in film about eve of JFK's death

Chris Pine has joined director Alfonso Gomez-Rejons movie about the evening of John F Kennedys assassination. The film titled Newsflash will feature Pine in the role of media icon Walter Cronkite, reported The Wrap.The film takes place on N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019