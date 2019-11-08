International Development News
Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic quota in shooting

Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday. Daughter of an electrician in the Madhya Pradesh government's sports department in Bhopal, Chinki finished a creditable second in the qualifications of women's 25m pistol event at the Lusail Shooting Range.

The national championship silver and junior world championship bronze medallist, however, could not replicate her form in the final, only managing a sixth-place finish with a score of 116. The 21-year-old Chinki shot a perfect 100 to finish second in the qualification stage with an aggregate of 588, behind Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590).

It's the country's second quota spot in 25m pistol event after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich earlier this year. Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh (575) and Neeraj Kaur (572) finished 21st and 27th respectively.

Chinki, who is also interested in painting, has appeared in four ISSF World Cups in her maiden year. Her best score in the qualifications before this was 584, which she shot in the Rio World Cup earlier this year.

She thanked national coach Jaspal Rana after experiencing one of the best days of her shooting career. "I cannot explain how happy I am. This has been my best ever performance. I would like to credit my coaches, especially Jaspal sir for this as well as all those who have supported me including everyone in the Bhopal academy and the NRAI," Chinki said after the event.

Qualifying for the final was enough for Chinki to book an Olympic quota place for the country as four of the eight finalists had already secured their quotas in earlier competitions. There were four quotas on offer in the ongoing prestigious tournament. Chinki has been doing active shooting since 2012 but this is her first year with the senior national team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

