Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting

After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of. Delhi Capitals have acquired Ashwin and have released Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab for the next year's tournament.

"Ashwin adds a lot of value to any team that he is a part of, and I am sure it is going to be no different when he joins Delhi Capitals. It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it," Delhi Capitals coach Ponting said in an official statement. Ashwin has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, and has managed to take 357 and 150 wickets respectively.

In the IPL, he has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab. He managed to win IPL twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011 and he was the captain of Kings XI Punjab for the last two seasons.

"I would like to wish Suchith all the very best, and I am sure he will excel in his new team. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals family," Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said. "He is easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There is no doubt in my mind that Ashwin's presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize - the IPL title," he added. (ANI)

