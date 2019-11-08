International Development News
Development News Edition

Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting

After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:54 IST
Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R). Image Credit: ANI

After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of. Delhi Capitals have acquired Ashwin and have released Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab for the next year's tournament.

"Ashwin adds a lot of value to any team that he is a part of, and I am sure it is going to be no different when he joins Delhi Capitals. It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it," Delhi Capitals coach Ponting said in an official statement. Ashwin has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, and has managed to take 357 and 150 wickets respectively.

In the IPL, he has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab. He managed to win IPL twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011 and he was the captain of Kings XI Punjab for the last two seasons.

"I would like to wish Suchith all the very best, and I am sure he will excel in his new team. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals family," Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said. "He is easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There is no doubt in my mind that Ashwin's presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize - the IPL title," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Gaudium Sportopia launches cricket academy in partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015

The worlds richest people became a little less well off last year, according to a report by UBS and PwC, as geopolitical turmoil and volatile equity markets reduced the wealth of billionaires for the first time since 2015. Billionaires weal...

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centres politically motivated decis...

UPDATE 4-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA

Iranian forces shot down a drone belonging to a foreign country on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being ...

UPDATE 3-No letters to Santa? Royal Mail seeks to block strike as election, Christmas looms

Britains Royal Mail will go to court next week to block a potential strike by its biggest union, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas. Royal Mail said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019