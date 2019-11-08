International Development News
Development News Edition

3 basketball players in alleged brawl;BFI forms panel to probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:08 IST
3 basketball players in alleged brawl;BFI forms panel to probe
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Basketball Federation of India(BFI) has constituted a committee to investigate into the alleged drunken brawl involving three top hoopsters, who are attending a training camp here. "I have constituted a three-member committee that will find out the fact and take all the statements. We are waiting for the medical test report. Whoever is found guilty strict action will be taken against them," BFI secretary-general Chander Mukhi Sharma told PTI.

The three players are Amjyot Singh, Arshpreet Bhullar, and Amritpal Singh, who is attending the BFI training camp at Vidyanagar in the city. On Wednesday night, which was their off day, the trio went out of the campus on two motorcycles without informing anyone, said Sharma adding they later allegedly had liquor.

While returning, Amjyot who was riding pillion with Bhullar, sustained injuries after their bike skidded off. A police constable patrolling the area was witness to the incident, Sharma added.

Amjyot accused Bhullar and Amritpal Singh of insisting on going out and said: "they will now have to answer for the injuries" and the damage to the bike belonging to one of the staffers in the camp, Sharma said. Later, when they reached the campus, they informed their coach about the incident.

"I asked the coach to find out what the issues are. They said they got injuries. By the time Amjyot thought he should go offensive. He accused his colleagues that they had beaten him up and put photographs on social media (Facebook). The other players refuted his charge," Sharma added. The BFI secretary-general said he called Amjyot at 11.30 pm on that day but he was not in a position to reply because he was under the "influence of liquor".

However, Amjyot approached the police to complain. In the night on that day, a police team came to record the statement. On Thursday morning, Amjyot decided not to complain.

"We have got the medical test done. I am waiting for the medical report," Sharma said. The three players were part of the Indian contingent which had gone to play the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Backing for Mexico's leader hits lowest ebb after security setbacks - poll

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slipped to its lowest since he took office nearly a year ago, dragged down by security lapses, a tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky show...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.The SP 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13, at 3,081....

Lebanon's Geagea sees politicians "on another planet", fears unrest

Lebanese leaders appear to be on another planet with no sign of a new government despite an economic crisis, one of the countrys main Christian politicians said on Friday, warning of social unrest if basic goods run short.Samir Geagea, head...

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019