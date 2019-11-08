International Development News
Development News Edition

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss Liverpool clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 22:01 IST
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss Liverpool clash
Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City suffered a huge blow ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Premier League leaders Liverpool with goalkeeper Ederson ruled out through injury. The Brazilian international came off at half-time during Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta with a muscular problem.

"He's not able to play," said City manager Pep Guardiola at his pre-match press conference. City ended that game in Milan with right-back Kyle Walker in goal after Ederson's replacement Claudio Bravo was sent off 10 minutes from time for bringing down Josip Ilicic outside his box.

Bravo endured an error-strewn first season in England back in 2016/17 when City finished third in the Premier League. The Chilean has been replaced by Ederson as Guardiola's first-choice stopper over the past two seasons as City have won the league.

However, Guardiola rejected suggestions that Bravo will be a liability at Anfield on Sunday. "We have another top 'keeper," added Guardiola.

"You have to respect this guy. He is 34-years-old and has spent his whole career at the top level. "The first season he was struggling because he was new to the Premier League but the team was not at the top level.

"All the problems were not down to Claudio but it is easy to point the finger." City travels to Anfield on Sunday already six points behind Liverpool. Defeat by Jurgen Klopp's team would leave City with a mountain to climb if they are to stop the Reds finally ending a 30-year wait to be champions of England again.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 50 Premier League games but while Guardiola is aware of the task that will await his side should they lose, he does not believe it will be definitive in the title race. "It never ends in November," he added. "I know what happens if we lose and everyone is going to say it is over, but we still have a lot of games to play.

"Experience in sport shows that you have to keep fighting until the end. That is what I want on Sunday and for the other games. "It will be more difficult when you see a team like Liverpool who lost once last season and is unbeaten this season.

"So you can imagine that they are not going to lose many games but the season is long, and a lot of situations can happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the gover...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Maryam says ailing Sharif to fly to UK for treatment; govt gives nod

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has heeded doctors advice and given in to his familys request to fly to London for the treatment of his diseases, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Friday. The Pakistan government has deci...

UPDATE 2-Trump says unconcerned by 'hoax' impeachment bid as hearings come into public view

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives and the release of witness testimony but did not want to support the Democratic-led probe by letting his top aide te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019