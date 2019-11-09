Browns DE Vernon ruled out vs. Bills

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The team said Vernon missed practice for the third straight day on Friday while nursing a knee injury. He will sit out his first game of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when the Browns (2-6) host the Bills (6-2).

The 29-year-old Vernon has registered 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in eight contests. Eric Murray will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday after undergoing knee surgery. Fellow safety Damarious Randall is considered questionable after returning to practice this week following a two-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) also are listed as questionable.

