International Development News
Development News Edition

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:50 IST
ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot
Image Credit: pixabay

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone 'Bulbul' making landfall near the West Bengal coastline, the home side dominated the proceedings and took a 2-0 lead with Fijian star forward Roy Krishna converting from the spot in the 57th and 71st minutes.

Sergio Castel reduced the margin for Jamshedpur FC in the 85th minute with yet another penalty after Anas Edathodika brought down Noe Acosta in an ugly challenge inside the box. Castel buried that with ease but the visitors failed to equalize and it was Edu Garcia who sealed the deal with a magnificent finish (90+2nd minute) at the Salt Lake Stadium.

David Williams made an excellent cross-field ball from the right towards Roy Krishna who put it into the path of Garcia on his first touch. Garcia took a few touches to get close to the goalkeeper and chipped it brilliantly into the net to end Jamshedpur's unbeaten run in their first away match this season.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side, who endured a disappointing start losing at Kerala 2-1 in the ISL-6 opener, thus secured a hat-trick of wins. They thrashed Hyderabad FC 5-0 before a hard-fought 1-0 away win against Chennaiyin FC in their previous match. The Kolkata franchise has nine points from four matches to occupy the top spot, ahead of FC Goa (eight points).

Jamshedpur FC was pushed to fourth place with seven points from four matches. Players of both teams found it difficult to keep their balance as it rained incessantly throughout the day.

ATK conceded only one chance in the entire half, but it was the biggest of the game, as Farukh Choudhary's header came off the crossbar early in the eighth minute. Except for that, the ATK front-line has been top-notch, putting immense pressure on Subrata Paul and charged him down on every possible opportunity.

David Williams also had a chance in the 19th minute but his header went wide of goal. Prabir Das, on the right, and Michael Soosairaj on the left, kept troubling Jamshedpur FC all along, only to miss the target.

The visitors received a setback when their Spanish attacking mid-fielder Piti had to limp off the field with Noe Acosta replacing him in the 38th minute following an awkward tackle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Pak FM rakes up Ayodhya verdict issue at Kartarpur corridor opening

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday raked up the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ayodhya case on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, wondering whether the ruling was timed to overshadow...

Colts will be without QB Brissett vs. Dolphins

With their first victory of the season in the books, the Miami Dolphins now seek their first road victory when they take on the banged-up Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Its a crucial game for the heavily favored Colts 5-3, who could move ...

Construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was in BJP manifesto for nearly three decades

The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was settled on Saturday by the verdict of the Supreme Court, has been finding a mention in the BJPs manifesto for nearly three decades and has been a key ideological matter which spu...

A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post ICP of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that a special day was spent in Punjab. A special day sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019