Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Charlotte leads bidding to be 30th MLS team, commissioner says

Charlotte, North Carolina, has moved to the front of the line to become the 30th Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Commissioner Don Garber said on Friday. An announcement is expected in the next couple of months with Las Vegas and Phoenix competing with Charlotte, Garber said in comments ahead of Sunday's MLS Cup between the host Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC. NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Persson's nine-game NHL career. Golf: Schwab takes three-stroke lead into final round at Turkish Open

Austria's Matthias Schwab maintained his consistency and carded a six-under par 66 to extend his overnight lead to three strokes after the third round at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Saturday. Schwab, who led by one at halfway, eagled the first hole and sank six more birdies -- offset by a double bogey on the par four 12th -- to go 18-under overall and lead five others tied for second at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal golf course. Bettman: NHL to return to Europe in 2020

The NHL will continue to play regular-season games in Europe in 2020, with Finland and the Czech Republic each hosting games. Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking before the start of the 2019 Global Series game in Sweden on Friday, said the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators will open the 2020-21 season in Prague. USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes. Following recommendations from an independent report and two Congressional investigations, athlete representation on USOPC's board will be increased from three to five and national governing bodies will have to meet specific compliance standards. NFL notebook: Mahomes to start vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from a two-game absence to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday. Reid told reporters that Mahomes would play "unless something happens" prior to the game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn. College basketball roundup: Washington beats No. 16 Baylor

Nahziah Carter scored 18 points, freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington rallied to beat No. 16 Baylor 67-64 Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The Huskies (1-0) trailed for more than 35 minutes in the Armed Forces Classic, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the second half. Stewart's baby-hook shot in the lane with 30 seconds remaining gave Washington a two-point lead, its first advantage since 5-3 three minutes into the contest. NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer

Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City. The Jazz have won two straight. The Bucks, who trailed by as many as 22 in the first half and entered the locker room down 20, had a four-game winning streak snapped. Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. The decision comes two months after the group filed a motion for class certification seeking to include all women called up to the national team over the multi-year period specified in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named. Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final

Australia's ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia, leveling the Fed Cup final at 1-1 against France after the opening day's singles in Perth on Saturday. On a day of scorching heat, France struck the early blow when Kristina Mladenovic thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-1, but the terrier-like Barty wrested back the momentum with her 6-0 6-0 rout of Garcia, firing up a heaving crowd at Perth Arena.

