International Development News
Development News Edition

Colts rule out Brissett, elevate QB Kelly to 53-man roster

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 23:13 IST
Colts rule out Brissett, elevate QB Kelly to 53-man roster
Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissett's place, with Kelly serving as backup. The Colts (5-3) gave Hoyer extra reps in anticipation of a possible start against the Dolphins (1-7). Image Credit: Flickr

The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster on Saturday as starter Jacoby Brissett was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissett's place, with Kelly serving as backup. The Colts (5-3) gave Hoyer extra reps in anticipation of a possible start against the Dolphins (1-7).

Kelly completed 54 of 73 passes for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four preseason games with the Colts this summer, then was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 19. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson was also elevated from the practice squad, while wideout Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko were waived.

Brissett (knee) had been listed as questionable and was limited in practice this week. After returning to practice on Wednesday, Brissett participated in a limited role throughout the week after sustaining a sprained MCL early in the second quarter last Sunday in a 26-24 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Guard Quenton Nelson was knocked back into Brissett and rolled up the quarterback's leg.

An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL but no significant structural damage. Brissett, the full-time starter in the wake of Andrew Luck's preseason retirement, has thrown for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 99.7 passer rating.

The Colts also downgraded cornerback Pierre Desir to doubtful. He's missed the past two games with a nagging hamstring injury. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Colts will be without QB Brissett vs. Dolphins

With their first victory of the season in the books, the Miami Dolphins now seek their first road victory when they take on the banged-up Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Its a crucial game for the heavily favored Colts 5-3, who could move ...

A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post ICP of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that a special day was spent in Punjab. A special day sp...

Colts rule out Brissett, elevate QB Kelly to 53-man roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster on Saturday as starter Jacoby Brissett was downgraded to out for Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins. Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissetts place, with ...

UNSG welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, saying the initiative paves the way for interfaith harmony and understanding. In a historic people-to-people initiative, Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019