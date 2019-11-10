International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/1:30pm ET

Australia’s ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia, leveling the Fed Cup final at 1-1 against France after the opening day’s singles in Perth on Saturday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City.

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Schwab takes three-stroke lead into final round at Turkish Open

(Reuters) - Austria's Matthias Schwab maintained his consistency and carded a six-under par 66 to extend his overnight lead to three strokes after the third round at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-SUDAMERICANA-COO-INV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Colon de Santa Fe v Independiente del Valle Soccer Football - Copa Sudamericana - Final - Colon de Santa Fe v Independiente del Valle at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium of Asuncion

9 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-CLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Celta Vigo Barcelona face Celta Vigo in La Liga.

9 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA/ (TV)

Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Australia v France Day two of the Fed Cup World Group final as Australia host France in Perth.

10 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT ESPORTS-LOL/ (PIX) (TV)

League of Legends world championship finals in Paris Gamers attend the League of Legends World Championship Finals in Paris.

10 Nov GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open Action from day four of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

10 Nov TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Novak Djokovic plays Matteo Berrettini and Roger Federer takes on Dominic Thiem on day one of the ATP Finals in London.

10 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-SVW/REPORT (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen League leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

10 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa. 10 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. 10 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ESY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Espanyol

Atletico Madrid face Espanyol in La Liga. 10 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League. 10 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRICKET-T20-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Third Twenty20 - India v Bangladesh

Thirst Twenty20 international between India and Bangladesh. 10 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

