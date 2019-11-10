Celtics' Hayward suffers fractured left hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward sustained a fractured left hand during the second quarter of the team's road game at the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. A recovery timetable is unknown until he sees a specialist Monday to determine if surgery is necessary, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN. Surgery would be performed Monday.

Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray when he ran into LaMarcus Aldridge just outside the paint with 1:34 left before the half. Aldridge was assessed an offensive foul, and Hayward quickly exited to the locker room nursing his left hand. The Celtics announced the diagnosis early in the third period after an X-ray determined the extent of the injury. Hayward was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Hayward had scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting through the first 15 minutes of the contest. He has been among the keys to Boston's 6-1 start, averaging 20.3 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. --Field Level Media

