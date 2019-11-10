International Development News
Report: Lions QB Stafford's status vs. Bears in doubt

  • Reuters
  • Detroit
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 07:44 IST
  • Created: 10-11-2019 07:39 IST
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could wind up missing Sunday's game at Chicago, according to an NFL Network report on Saturday. Per the report, there is concern about Stafford's status as he battles hip and back injuries, and he "could be a real game-time decision."

Stafford was limited all week in practice and is officially listed as questionable, but he said Thursday that he's "fine" and would be "good to go" against the Bears. Stafford has been on the injury report since Week 4 with a hip issue, but he had only been limited in one practice -- back on Sept. 27 -- until this week. The 31-year-old has started 136 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest active streak and the sixth-longest of all-time, dating back to Sept. 11, 2011.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford is on pace for a career year in his 11th season with the Lions. He has thrown for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He leads the league with 312.4 passing yards per game and is comfortably on pace for career highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (106.0).

