49ers' Kittle, Gould doubtful; Seahawks' Gordon, Clowney to play

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 08:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould are both doubtful to play in Monday night's showdown against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Kittle is battling knee and ankle injuries sustained on Oct. 31 at Arizona, while Gould is nursing a strained right (kicking) quadricep. The 49ers signed Chase McLaughlin earlier this week as a failsafe in case Gould was unable to play.

Ross Dwelley is expected to start if the Niners are without Kittle, who has 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season. The 49ers will get back fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who missed four games with a knee injury, while offensive tackles Joe Staley (broken fibula) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) are both expected to return following lengthy absences of their own. Juszczyk did not receive an injury designation, though both Staley and McGlinchey are officially questionable.

Also questionable for San Francisco are cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quad) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee). Meanwhile, the Seahawks are mostly healthy. Wideout Josh Gordon (ankle) is expected to make his debut with the team, while defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (toe, knee) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps, knee) also avoided the questionable tag and are expected to play.

Gordon was limited on Thursday and Friday but participated fully at Saturday's practice. Clowney and Brown each missed Thursday and Friday before getting in limited sessions on Saturday. The Seahawks' only questionable players are safety Lano Hill (elbow) and rookie guard Phil Haynes (ankle), who was moved to the active roster this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

