Weber scores 2 to lead Habs over Kings

Shea Weber scored two goals, both on the power play, and the Montreal Canadiens hung on for a 3-2 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Nate Thompson also scored, Jonathan Drouin had two assists, and Carey Price made 31 saves for Montreal, which is 5-1-1 since Oct. 26.

Blake Lizotte scored his first NHL goal and also had an assist on Anze Kopitar's goal, while Jonathan Quick made 34 saves for the Kings, who are 1-6-1 since Oct. 24. Weber scored his goals in the first period to help Montreal to a 3-0 lead.

The Canadiens were on their first power play when Weber's slap shot was blocked by Kings forward Matt Roy. The puck caromed in the air and back to Weber at the top of the left circle. Just as the puck hit the ice, he sent a one-timer past Quick for a 1-0 lead at 10:13. It was the 100th power-play goal of Weber's 15-year NHL career.

Thompson scored just 15 seconds later after winning the face-off at center ice. He headed for the Los Angeles net and redirected a centering pass from below the goal line by Artturi Lehkonen. Weber made it 3-0 at 16:48.

Austin Wagner was in the penalty box for tripping Victor Mete when Weber sent a one-timer from well above the left circle over Quick's right shoulder and into the net. Kopitar made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 2:41 of the second period. He saved the puck from exiting the Montreal zone and then headed for the slot, scoring on a one-timer off Alex Iafallo's centering pass.

Lizotte, playing in his 18th NHL game, made it 3-2 at 13:04 of the third period when he batted the puck out of the air from in front of the net. The Kings, who came in with the second-worst penalty kill in the NHL at 70.9 percent, gave up goals on the first two power plays, but then killed the next four, including a double-minor late in the second period in which Quick had three saves.

