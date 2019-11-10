International Development News
Development News Edition

Wolves' Traore handed surprise Spain call-up

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 09:27 IST
Wolves' Traore handed surprise Spain call-up
Image Credit: Pixabay

Wolves winger Adama Traore was called up to the Spain squad, despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old had decided to declare for Mali. Traore's surprise selection for the Spanish national team was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement, which read: "Adama Traore, the Wolves player, will be the replacement for Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia in the national team's squad for the matches against Malta and Romania."

Rodrigo pulled out after suffering an injury during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada earlier on Saturday. Few expected him to be replaced by Traore, who had reportedly closed the door on Spain to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish under-21 side earlier this year.

Traore has played 10 times for Wolves in the Premier League this season after coming through Barcelona's 'La Masia' youth system and going on to play for the club's B team. The call-up means Traore could make his Spain debut in either of the team's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on November 15 and Romania on November 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha freed from house arrest

Cambodia freed opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest on Sunday, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason, but he remains banned from politics and from leaving the country, a court said. The easing of restri...

Ivory Coast upset Nigeria in Olympics qualifying tournament

Silas Gnaka converted a penalty as the Ivory Coast surprised Nigeria 1-0 in Cairo in the Group B opener at a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Later, severely depleted South Africa drew 0-0 with Zambia in a lively seco...

Australian boxer Ritchie dies in sparring accident

Australias boxing community was in shock Sunday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring. Sydneys Daily Telegraph said he took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collap...

Barella winner sends Inter Milan top as Napoli held in Serie A

Nicolo Barella sealed a 2-1 win over Verona to send Inter Milan top of Serie A as Napoli were jeered by their fans after being held to a goalless draw at home by Genoa. Former Cagliari midfielder Barella scored his first goal for Inter with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019