International Development News
Development News Edition

KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 12:52 IST
KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers
Image Credit: Flickr

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision on the scorecard after six wild rounds.

Two judges scored the fight 57-54, 56-55 in favor over KSI, while one had it 56-55 for Paul. Each boxer seemed to throw all of their force in the opening three rounds before tiring.

American Paul landed a big uppercut in the fourth round but was deducted two points when he pulled KSI down to the canvas and hit him in the back of the head. KSI was allowed time to recover, and he did so in a big way by getting the best of the final furious three minutes of the fight.

"I'm a dog. I don't stop, I keep going," KSI said, following the win. "I was scared to fight last time, I was scared to get close to him; this time I just kept going. I've done it, I'm victorious."

Paul paid respect to his opponent. "I just want to say fair play to JJ, you're one of the toughest people I know," Paul said. "He had my respect before the fight, it was all for show. I wish you the best. You'll see me in the squared circle again, I'll be back!"

The online personalities, who boast 20 million YouTube subscribers each, fought to a draw at Manchester Arena in August 2018 before setting up a rematch. Prior to Saturday's bout, Paul's brother Jake, also a well-known YouTuber, announced that he has wants to fight KSI.

"I want KSI. I am waiting patiently in the stands tonight to watch Logan beat KSI, and then it's my turn," Jake said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

How Adil Hussain became a part of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently joined the cast of CBS All Access series Star Trek Discovery for its upcoming third season, says he had a memorable time working on the show. The actor said it all started when he was shooting for his upcomi...

DLF Apr-Sep sales bookings up 16 pc at Rs 1,425 cr on demand for completed units

Realty major DLFs sales bookings rose 16 percent to Rs 1,425 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year, mainly due to demand for its ready-to-move-in residential units. DLF, the countrys largest real estate firm in market capita...

2 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh

Two people were killed and over 21 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas as cyclone Bulbul made predawn landfall on Sunday in Bangladesh, ravaging southwestern coastlines alongside Indias West Bengal, before weakening into a deep depression. ...

KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

Olajide KSI Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019