International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Tomljanovic forces doubles decider for Fed Cup title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:41 IST
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Tomljanovic forces doubles decider for Fed Cup title
Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic prevailed in a tense duel with Pauline Parmentier to level the Fed Cup final at 2-2 and force a doubles decider in Perth on Sunday. Australia needed their number two to step up in the wake of Ash Barty's shock defeat by Kristina Mladenovic, and the Croatia-born 26-year-old duly delivered with a rousing 6-4 7-5 win on debut in front of a baying crowd of 13,841.

Smashed 6-1 6-1 by Mladenovic in the opening singles on Saturday, a transformed Tomljanovic soaked up huge pressure against the French veteran Parmentier to sustain Australia's bid for a first Fed Cup title in 45 years. Mladenovic had earlier pulled France 2-1 ahead with a brave 2-6 6-4 7-6(1) win over world number one Barty.

France team captain Julien Benneteau then withdrew Caroline Garcia from the second singles, entrusting Parmentier to seal the final. But it was not to be. Garcia was crushed 6-0 6-0 by Barty on Saturday after Tomljanovic endured a similarly torrid 6-1 6-1 loss to Mladenovic in the opening singles.

Mladenovic's inspired win over Barty snapped Australia's run of 15 consecutive Fed Cup wins. "Julien and all the crowd and my teammates, we kept on fighting every single point," the emotional 26-year-old said courtside.

"That's the way I love to play my tennis. "Ashleigh's world number one, she's just a huge champion. I lost the first set but then it was about details.

"I just kept believing because I felt I was just out there fighting and giving a hard battle and I'm just so proud how I kept pushing and obviously won at the end." Battling the crowd and one of the cleverest all-court opponents in the game, Mladenovic stumbled on the road to victory as Barty broke back twice in the decisive set.

But the French number one served up a storm in the tiebreak and collapsed in relief after Barty finally surrendered with a forehand slapped into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-United States "very actively" asking N.Korea to return to talks - S.Korea

The United States is very actively trying to persuade North Korea to come back to negotiations, South Koreas national security adviser said on Sunday, as a year-end North Korean deadline for U.S. flexibility approaches.South Korea was takin...

DoT directs telecom circle heads to deal Airtel, Tata Tele as separate cos

The telecom department has directed all circle heads to treat Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices as separate entities, as it is in process to challenge their merger in the Supreme Court, according to an official source. The Department of T...

UPDATE 2-Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls....

Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Courts judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday. He, however, made it clear that no other processio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019