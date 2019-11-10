Bangladesh win toss, invite India to bat

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the third and final T20 here on Sunday. Both India and Bangladesh made one change each to their playing eleven.

While Manish Pandey came in for Krunal Pandya for the hosts, Bangladesh replaced Mosaddek Hossain with Mohammed Mithun. Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal. Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

