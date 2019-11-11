International Development News
Winston rallies Bucs past Cardinals to snap skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tampa Bay
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 03:21 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Jameis Winston passed for 358 yards and a touchdown and Peyton Barber scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:43 remaining as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke a four-game losing streak with a 30-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ronald Jones had 106 yards from scrimmage and rushed for a touchdown, and O.J. Howard caught a scoring pass from Winston, who engineered the 10th fourth-quarter comeback of his career as the Bucs (3-6) played their first game in Raymond James Stadium in 49 days.

Kyler Murray passed for 324 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns. Christian Kirk caught all three scores while setting career highs in receiving yards (138) and touchdowns as the Cardinals (3-6-1) lost their third straight. Barber's score capped a 92-yard drive on a third-down run, a possession that began after Murray threw his first interception in 212 attempts with 3:40 left.

Winston completed a 49-yard pass to Chris Godwin on the first play after Jamel Dean's interception, and Barber scored three plays after the Cardinals were called for pass interference to put the ball on the 1-yard line. The Cardinals moved to their 48-yard on their final possession, when Vernon Hargreaves was called for a pass interference penalty on a fourth-and-5 incompletion with 25 seconds remaining. But they committed a holding penalty on the next play, and Murray threw two pressured incompletions to end the game.

Murray completed 27 of 44 passes and broke Dak Prescott's rookie record of consecutive passes without an interception before Dean's pick in the fourth quarter. Murray's 15-yard scoring pass to Kirk, their third hook-up, gave the Cardinals a 27-23 lead with 7:22 left to cap a 75-yard march, a drive kept alive when punter Andy Lee completed a 26-yard pass to Pharoh Cooper on fourth-and-10 from the Cardinals' 36-yard line.

Tampa Bay had gone ahead 23-20 when Matt Gay made his third field goal, a 41-yarder with 9:44 remaining, getting a second chance when Patrick Peterson was called for an offside penalty when Gay missed from 46. That 66-yard drive began after David Johnson fumbled at the Tampa Bay 11-yard line with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter, the Cardinals' first turnover in six games.

