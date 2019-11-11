International Development News
Development News Edition

Pacers defeat host Magic for third straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Orlando
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 07:02 IST
Pacers defeat host Magic for third straight win
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Domantas Sabonis led a balanced attack with 21 points Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers rallied from a halftime deficit to turn back the host Orlando Magic 109-102. T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 19 points apiece and Doug McDermott added 18 off the bench as the Pacers, down 60-51 at the half, dominated the final 24 minutes en route to their third straight win.

Evan Fournier paced Orlando with 22 points. Brogdon hit three consecutive hoops at the end of a 12-0 Pacers run that opened the second half and turned their nine-point deficit into a 63-60 lead.

The Magic didn't score in the third period until Fournier buried a game-tying 3-pointer in the fifth minute of the quarter, and Aaron Gordon added a trey of his own to give Orlando back the lead. Orlando rebuilt a five-point advantage before Justin Holiday and McDermott buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the period, helping Indiana take an 81-77 advantage into the final 12 minutes.

The Magic got as close as 87-85 on a Gordon three-point play with 8:25 to play, but the Pacers pulled away, using another 12-point burst fueled by a pair of McDermott baskets to create a cushion. T.J. McConnell (12 points) and Holiday (11) also scored in double figures for Indiana, which outshot Orlando 52.2 percent to 46.1 percent.

Sabonis added a team-high 16 rebounds, and his seven assists were one shy of Brogdon's and McConnell's team-best eight. Almost all of Fournier's scoring came on six 3-pointers. The Magic made 15 in the game, outscoring the visitors 45-27 from beyond the arc.

Nikola Vucevic grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds to go with 18 points for the Magic, who were coming off a 32-point win over Memphis. Gordon added 13 points, Terrence Ross 12 and Jonathan Isaac 10 for Orlando.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Sixers use strong second half to beat Hornets

Six players scored in double-figures for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they rallied from a halftime deficit Sunday to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 114-106. Philadelphia returned home to Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since Oct. 3...

CORRECTED-Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit 84 billion yuan in first hour

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles Day shopping blitz hit 84 billion yuan 12 billion within the first hour, up 22 from last years early haul of 69 billion yuan.Akin to Black F...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester, as chaos erupts

Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester on Monday, media reported, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month. Police fired live ro...

UPDATE 3-Resignation of Morales, last of 'pink tide,' polarizes Latin America

The resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales, the last serving member of the pink tide of leftist leaders that swept Latin America two decades ago, polarized governments across the region on Sunday, with presidents from Venezuela to Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019