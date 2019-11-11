International Development News
Development News Edition

Kane, Blackhawks jump on Leafs, hang on for win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 08:30 IST
Kane, Blackhawks jump on Leafs, hang on for win
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks poured in four goals in the first period before holding on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening. Kirby Dach, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which has bounced back from a difficult start to collect at least one point in five of six games this month. Alex DeBrincat had three assists.

William Nylander scored twice, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson each scored once for Toronto. Auston Matthews recorded four assists. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner made 53 saves -- the second-highest total in a game in his career -- to earn the win.

Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson drew the loss after surrendering five goals on 34 shots. Chicago blitzed Toronto with four goals in the first 17-plus minutes and carried a 4-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Kane started the scoring 5:18 into the game. He tried to pass to teammate Dylan Strome, but Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Ceci inadvertently deflected the puck into the Toronto net. At the 12-minute mark, Dach made it 2-0 with his second career goal. He spotted a rebound to the right of the crease and blasted in a slap shot.

The Blackhawks made it 3-0 only 10 seconds later on Kane's second of the night and eighth of the season. He turned to his backhand in the low slot and lifted a puck past Hutchinson. Toronto trimmed the deficit to 3-1 when Nylander scored with 3:31 remaining in the first period. He got a step on Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith and stuffed the puck through Lehner's leg pads.

Fifty-nine seconds later, Chicago capitalized on the power play to increase its advantage to 4-1 on Toews' third goal. Nylander scored again to pull Toronto within 4-2 with 17:33 left in the third period. It marked his first multi-goal effort of the season.

The Maples Leafs cut the deficit to 4-3 when Tavares scored on the power play with 7:19 remaining. It was the captain's fifth goal. Saad gave the Blackhawks some breathing room when he punched in a pass from Toews with 3:34 to go.

Chicago's two-goal lead did not last for long. A Blackhawks penalty along with an extra attacker for Toronto created a 6-on-4 power play, and Johnsson scored with 41.8 seconds to go to make it 5-4. Lehner survived a frenetic sequence in the final seconds to seal the victory.

The Maple Leafs played without forward Mitch Marner, who injured his ankle one night earlier against the Philadelphia Flyers and will miss at least four weeks, according to the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cavaliers post wire-to-wire victory over Knicks

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 31 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a wire-to-wire 108-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday to win their 11th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers led by double digits...

Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the host Boston Bruins 3-2 Sunday night. Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the ...

Cardinal Pell's appeal decision set for Wednesday

Disgraced Catholic Cardinal George Pell will learn Wednesday whether Australias High Court will hear an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions, the last possible avenue to clear his name. Pell, a former Vatican treasurer, is serving...

Amazon's $1.5 mln political gambit backfires in Seattle City Council election

Seattle voters, in a rebuke to heavy corporate campaign spending by Amazon.com, have kept progressives firmly in control of their city council, reviving chances for a tax on big businesses that the tech giant helped fend off last year.Amazo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019