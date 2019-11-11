International Development News
Development News Edition

Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Timberwolves in OT, 100-98

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 09:33 IST
Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Timberwolves in OT, 100-98
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, in Minneapolis on Sunday. Jokic finished with 20 points and hit a last-second game-winner for the second consecutive game. Paul Millsap had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored six of his 13 points in overtime and added 12 rebounds.

Denver has won four straight, despite allowing a 16-0 Timberwolves run in the final 6:43 of regulation to force overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, Andrew Wiggins also scored 25 and Josh Okogie had 17 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves played without their two top point guards. Jeff Teague was out due to illness, and Shabazz Napier sat with a right hamstring strain.

Denver guard Malik Beasley sat out the second half with an illness. The Nuggets went 8 minutes, 3 seconds without a point before Jokic had a putback with 3:40 left in overtime. Barton hit a 3-pointer with 3:07 left, then hit another to put Denver ahead 98-94 with 1:52 left, but Minnesota rallied to tie it with 26.2 seconds to play.

Barton passed it to Jokic on the wing, and he hit a fadeaway jumper over Towns to put the Nuggets ahead. Okogie missed a desperation 3-pointer from the corner as time expired. Denver trailed by two at halftime but outscored Minnesota 26-14 in the third quarter to lead 76-64 heading into the fourth. Millsap had all 14 of his points in the third to lead the way for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets increased their lead to a game-high 16 points on Gary Harris' corner 3-pointer with 6:43 left, prompting a Timberwolves timeout. The Nuggets went scoreless the rest of regulation and the first 1:20 of overtime. Minnesota grabbed momentum out of the timeout, going on a 16-0 run to tie it on Towns' corner 3-pointer with 42.4 seconds left.

Both teams had a chance to take the lead after that, but Jamal Murray missed two shots, including one at the buzzer, and Wiggins was off on his 27-foot 3-point attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Suns fire away on 3-pointers, blow out Nets

Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio had his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, and the host Phoenix Suns made a season-high 19 3-pointers in a 138-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. K...

Arsenal need international break, says striker Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said that the side needs an international break as they are losing confidence. We miss confidence and we need an international break. I hope we are going to come back well. We need to work more than we do...

Australian court to rule on Wednesday on appeal by Vatican's former treasurer

Australias High Court will rule on Wednesday whether to allow a final bid by Vatican former treasurer George Pell to overturn his convictions for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the late 1990s. Pell, the highest-ranking Cathol...

If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut

If BJP can join hands with PDP in JK, why cant Sena do so with NCP and Cong Raut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019