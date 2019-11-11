International Development News
Development News Edition

Cousins, Cook help Vikings hang on to beat Cowboys

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 10:05 IST
Cousins, Cook help Vikings hang on to beat Cowboys
Image Credit: Pexels

Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Kyle Rudolph, and the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night. Dalvin Cook finished with 26 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota (7-3), which won for the fifth time in six games. Cook also had seven catches for 86 yards out of the backfield.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 28 of 46 passes for 397 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, which came on a "Hail Mary" from the Dallas 46 as time expired. Amari Cooper had 11 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, while Randall Cobb had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (5-4). Dallas marched down the field in the final four minutes in pursuit of a go-ahead touchdown, but its drive stalled in the red zone when linebacker Eric Kendricks broke up a fourth-and-5 pass by Prescott with 40 seconds remaining.

Both teams traded touchdowns -- and the lead -- during a physical second half. The Vikings led 20-14 early in the third quarter before Dallas claimed its first lead of the game. Cooper made a great touchdown catch, dragging his toes inbounds for a 12-yard score to put the Cowboys on top 21-20 with 7:01 to go in the third quarter.

Minnesota answered on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with two seconds left in the third quarter. Cook took a toss to the right and weaved through traffic on his way to the end zone to put the Vikings back on top. Rudolph caught a two-point conversion to make it 28-21. Dallas cut the deficit to 28-24 on a 23-yard field goal with 10:00 left.

The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a pair of touchdown receptions, both from 1 yard out, by Rudolph, including a one-handed snag after a leaping throw by Cousins. The veteran tight end doubled his touchdown count for 2019 and increased his career total to 45, which ranks fifth in team history behind Cris Carter (110), Randy Moss (92), Anthony Carter (52) and Sammy White (50). The Cowboys bounced back to even the score at 14-14 with 1:54 to go in the first half. Prescott found Gallup for a 23-yard score midway through the second quarter, and he connected with Cobb for a 22-yard touchdown -- after drawing Minnesota offsides for a "free play" -- just after the two-minute mark.

Minnesota took a 17-14 lead into halftime after Dan Bailey made a 26-yard field goal as the half expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Suns fire away on 3-pointers, blow out Nets

Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio had his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, and the host Phoenix Suns made a season-high 19 3-pointers in a 138-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. K...

Arsenal need international break, says striker Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said that the side needs an international break as they are losing confidence. We miss confidence and we need an international break. I hope we are going to come back well. We need to work more than we do...

Australian court to rule on Wednesday on appeal by Vatican's former treasurer

Australias High Court will rule on Wednesday whether to allow a final bid by Vatican former treasurer George Pell to overturn his convictions for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the late 1990s. Pell, the highest-ranking Cathol...

If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut

If BJP can join hands with PDP in JK, why cant Sena do so with NCP and Cong Raut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019