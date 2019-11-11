NHL roundup: Kane, Blackhawks outscore Leafs

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks poured in four goals in the first period before holding on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening. Kirby Dach, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which has bounced back from a difficult start to collect at least one point in five of six games this month. Alex DeBrincat had three assists.

William Nylander scored twice, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson each scored once for Toronto. Auston Matthews recorded four assists. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner made 53 saves -- the second-highest total in a game in his career -- to earn the win. Chicago blitzed Toronto with four goals in the first 17-plus minutes and carried a 4-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Oilers 6, Ducks 2 Connor McDavid delivered his fifth career hat trick, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals as visiting Edmonton cruised to a victory against Anaheim.

Leon Draisaitl had four assists as the Oilers won their third consecutive road game following a four-game road losing streak. Zack Kassian added a goal for Edmonton. Rickard Rakell and Max Jones scored goals for the Ducks, who lost their third consecutive home game after opening the season 6-1-0 in their own building. The Ducks are 2-2-1 on a season-long seven-game homestand.

Panthers 6, Rangers 5 (SO) Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout as Florida overcame three one-goal deficits and recorded a wild 6-5 victory over host New York.

The Panthers won it when Trocheck made a wide move and then reached the middle of the ice. He waited for New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to go down and then flipped a wrist shot over him and into the back of the net for his 13th career shootout goal. Frank Vatrano also scored in the shootout for the Panthers, and rookie Kaapo Kakko scored in the third round for the Rangers. Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault made 29 saves, and Lundqvist stopped 30 shots.

Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (SO) Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as Philadelphia won at Boston.

Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation, as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period. Carter Hart had 26 saves and turned away all three shots he faced in the shootout to lead Philadelphia to its fourth straight win. Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots.

Jets 3, Stars 2 (OT) Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime as host Winnipeg snapped Dallas' four-game winning streak with a victory.

Scheifele scored his seventh goal of the season off a two-on-one that he kept and drove past Stars netminder Anton Khudobin (26 saves) to help the Jets improve to 4-0-1 in their last five contests. Down 2-1, Winnipeg tied the game just 1:52 into the third period when Andrew Copp drilled a Khudobin save of Tucker Poolman's shot into a gaping net.

Red Wings 3, Golden Knights 2 Anthony Mantha scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining to lift Detroit past visiting Vegas for its first win streak since the first two games of the season.

Mantha skated in on a partial breakaway and fired a wrist shot from the right face-off circle inside the far post and just under the crossbar for his 11th goal of the season. That proved enough for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-1 entering the third. The Golden Knights have now lost five of their last six games. They finished 1-2-1 on a four-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents.

Devils 2, Canucks 1 New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves to beat Vancouver for the second time in less than a month in the visiting Devils' narrow win.

Sunday's road win was the 11th straight victory for the Devils over the Canucks, including Blackwood's 25-save shutout on Oct. 19 in New Jersey. Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt tallied for the Devils, who ended their five-game road trip with a 3-2-0 record. A 22-year-old native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Blackwood improved to 4-0 against the Canucks, allowing a total of three goals in those games. New Jersey played without standout defenseman Sami Vatanen, who took an elbow to the face in Friday's 4-0 loss in Edmonton.

