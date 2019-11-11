International Development News
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of National T20 Championship: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games across country.

*Report of Day 1 of ATP Challenger in Pune. *Updated report of Asian Shooting Championship.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-CHAHAR Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor: Chahar

Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Countering the dew in the sultry Chennai heat has been a big part of Deepak Chahar's cricket education and he said it showed during his world record figures of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20 International here.

SPO-CRI-CHAHAR-PROFILE Father's Tales: The 'Red & White' story of Deepak Chahar

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) "He must have bowled at least one lakh deliveries in the nets before this performance came along," the elation was palpable in Lokendrasingh Chahar's voice.

SPO-TENNIS-PTF-DAVIS

Pakistan challenges ITF decision to shift Davis Cup tie against India Karachi, Nov 11 (PTI) Pakistan has filed an appeal with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), challenging its decision to shift the Davis Cup tie against India to a neutral venue with the assertion that Islamabad is well-equipped to host the clash.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM

Shafali, Deepti power Indian women to 10-wicket win over West Indies Gros Islet (St Lucia), Nov 11 (PTI) Teenager Shafali Verma scored her second consecutive half century after off-spinner Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as the Indian women's cricket team registered an emphatic 10-wicket win over the West Indies in the second T20 International here.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD MAHMUDULLAH

We have long way to go in T20 cricket: Mahmudullah Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah feels his team still has a long way to go in Twenty20s as it is neither learning from its mistakes nor has the big-hitters essential to the format.

SPO-CRI-IND-IYER

Got heads up from team management that I am designated No 4, says Iyer By Bharat Sharma

Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) The talented Shreyas Iyer has been given a "heads up" by the Indian team management that he will be the designated No 4 batsman in white-ball format after a string of impressive performances in the past few months.

SPO-FOOT-GURPREET To win more games, we need to score more: Gurpreet Sandhu

By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels the team has moulded itself into a battle-hardened unit but it still needs to find the back of the net consistently to improve its winning ratio in top-flight football.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS

Chahar jumps 88 places in T20 rankings after record 6/7 against Bangladesh Dubai, Nov 11 (PTI) India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who returned a world record haul of six for seven against Bangladesh on Sunday, has moved up 88 slots to 42nd in the latest ICC T20 rankings for bowlers.

SPO-SHOOT-IND

Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship Doha, Nov 11 (PTI) Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in men's 10m air pistol event to continue India's surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday.

SPO-TENNIS-RANKING

Paes drops out of top-100 for first time in 19 years New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Veteran tennis star Leander Paes on Monday dropped out of the top-100 bracket for the first time in 19 years, slipping to 101 after losing five places in the ATP doubles chart.

SPO-PARA-ATH-IND

Sundar defends World title as India secure 3 Tokyo Paralympic Games quotas Dubai, Nov 11 (PTI) Sundar Singh Gurjar overcame a shoulder injury to defend his World Para Athletics Championships title in the men's F46 javelin throw event while also securing Tokyo Paralympic Games quota, along with the bronze winner Ajeet Singh and Rinku, here.

SPO-BAD-IND

Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Saina eye recovery; Satwik-Chirag look for another good outing Hong Kong, Nov 11 (PTI) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to continue their sensational run but the focus will be on P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal as they seek to avoid another early exit, at the Hong Kong Open, starting here on Tuesday.

SPO-HOCK-RANI

Surreal feeling to have scored the goal that sealed our Olympic qualification: Rani New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics is possible considering the long strides the Indian women's hockey team has taken in the last three years, asserted skipper Rani Rampal on Monday.

