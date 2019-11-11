International Development News
Development News Edition

Gaurav Gill set for Rally of Australia this weekend

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:19 IST
Gaurav Gill set for Rally of Australia this weekend

India's top rally driver Gaurav Gill will be back on familiar territory when he returns to the Rally of Australia, the final round of the prestigious FIA World Rally Championship this weekend. Gill, a three-time APRC champion and Arjuna Awardee, had taken part in WRC2 of this rally last year too and had come up with an impressive performance.

The 37-year-old Indian, donning JK Racing colours internationally with Macneall Glenn as his co-driver, made his debut as a registered driver in the Rally of Turkey and looked set for a Top 5 finish in his category. But mechanical problems hurt him on almost each of the four days, eventually depriving him of the opportunity to excel on the world stage.

On the final day, with just 5 kms left to finish the rally, his R5 WRC2 car gave in after a gearbox failure. He missed the Rally of Wales in between and is now set for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia from November 14 to 17.

"I have had very good testing here over the last few days. I have made a lot of changes to the chassis and the handling of the car and I have a good feeling about the new car," Gill said from New South Wales, shortly after a practice run. "I can't wait to start the rally, since I've been here and have had top times in the past I'm confident of a positive result too.

"I'm loving all the support from rally fans in India as well as many well—wishers on social media," he added. Going by his last year's performance and the field, Gaurav stands a very good chance of making the podium. He needs to make sure that he completes the rally to become the first Indian to achieve this feat.

The Rally of Australia, however, may be shortened due to the raging fire in the forest stages around the city of Coffs Coast, New South Wales. The organisers announced that they were in consultation with emergency services, authorities and local community and would take a final call soon. They were confident of staging the WRC on all four days, even if it's a shorter affair.

Gill was involved in a serious car accident which left three people dead during the Jodhpur round of Indian National Rally Championship in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Chinas dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday, setting records as the event celebrates its 11th year. The 24-hour s...

Elaborate arrangements for Kartik Purnima holy dip in Ayodhya; security forces intensify vigil

With lakhs of devotees expected to take a holy dip in the Saryu river on Kartik Purnima on Tuesday, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the festive occasion, even as security forces kept a hawk-eye vigil in the t...

Spain's Socialists rule out grand coalition with conservative rivals

Spains Socialists said on Monday they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition Peoples Party, after Sundays repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament, complicating efforts to form a stable government in the cou...

Hindalco Industries Q2 net decline 33% to Rs 974 cr

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 32.7 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 974 crore for the September quarter, 2019 on the back of lower commodity prices and global slowdown. The company had posted a consolidated profit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019