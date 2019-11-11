International Development News
Development News Edition

Sunil Chhetri reveals three things India need ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has said that good sleep, proper diet and recovery are the three things his team needs ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:05 IST
Sunil Chhetri reveals three things India need ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri. Image Credit: ANI

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has said that good sleep, proper diet and recovery are the three things his team needs ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers. "A good sleep, proper diet and recovery are very important to stay in the right shape before we face Afghanistan on 14th. The rest in Dubai will help all shrug off the fatigue," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Chhetri as saying.

India is scheduled to play two qualifiers, one match each against Afghanistan and Oman on November 14 and 19 respectively. The team will leave for Dubai tonight and will also have a training session the next day morning before they fly to Dushanbe.

Coach Igor Stimac said everyone in AIFF is putting his best effort to get the best result possible in the qualifiers. "We wanted to fasten the recovery process. The morning session in Dubai will also help us in a way or two before reaching Dushanbe. Everyone in AIFF is putting their best effort together to churn out the best result possible," said Stimac.

Even Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is of the opinion that stopover in Dubai will 'significantly facilitate' the recovery process. "The stopover in Dubai will significantly facilitate the recovery process before we reach Dushanbe. I am looking forward to the morning session in Dubai. We have to go straight into the business to churn out positive results in the two matches," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019