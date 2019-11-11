REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. ET

Roger Federer said he had no more margin for error if he wanted to avoid an early exit at the ATP Finals after losing his opening group match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday. SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MIL

Ronaldo's fitness and attitude both under the spotlight MILAN (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness and attitude has come under the spotlight after he reacted angrily to being substituted during Juventus’ win over AC Milan and coach Maurizio Sarri said the 34-year-old had been nursing a knee injury for some time.

SOCCER-USA-SEA-TFC-REPORT Seattle beat Toronto to claim MLS title

(Reuters) - Seattle Sounders claimed their second MLS Cup in four years as three second-half goals gave the hosts a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in front of a capacity crowd at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-SUPERCUP/ Soccer - Spain - Draw for the 2020 Spanish Super Cup

The draw for the Spanish Super Cup, where organisers are expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as hosts of the revamped tournament. 11 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Day three of the ATP Finals in London.

12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

