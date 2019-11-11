International Development News
Sumit Nagal attains career-best ranking

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday.

Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal. Image Credit: ANI

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagpal moved two places up and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) men's singles rankings released on Monday. Nagal currently has 433 points while Rafael Nadal retained the top rank with 9,585 points.

He had recently made headlines after making his Grand Slam debut against Roger Federer in the US Open. He became the first Indian to win a set against Federer in a Grand Slam. Prajnesh Gunneswaran dropped one spot to 95 and Ramkumar Ramantathan jumped nine places to sit on the 190th position in rankings.

In doubles rankings, Rohan Bopana, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja have all moved up the ladder and currently hold 38th, 46th, and 93rd rank respectively. Meanwhile, Leander Paes did not feature in the top 100 doubles ranking after slipping five places. Paes now holds 101st spot with 856 points. (ANI)

