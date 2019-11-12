International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  Updated: 12-11-2019 01:09 IST
  Created: 12-11-2019 01:09 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-TSITSIPAS/ Tsitsipas beats Medvedev in battle of debutants

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5) 6-4 in a high-quality battle of the debutants at the ATP Finals on Monday. VENEZUELA-BASEBALL/

Venezuelan baseball's bid to save sanctions-shortened season hits snag The U.S. Treasury Department has told Major League Baseball that a change to its sanctions on Venezuela last week does not allow MLB to resume a partnership with the Venezuelan baseball league, according to a person familiar with the matter.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ Raonic withdraws from Canada's Davis Cup team

Canada’s Davis Cup Finals hopes suffered a blow when Milos Raonic withdrew from the team on Monday with a back injury. UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Day three of the ATP Finals in London.

12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands coach holds press conference

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman holds a press conference ahead of the Dutch bid to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals 12 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Kentucky new No. 1 in AP Top 25

Kentucky is the new No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll, released Monday. Field Level Media

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-SEA

Seahawks, Niners square off in NFC West grudge match Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks visit the undefeated

San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football” with the NFC West division lead on the line. Field Level Media

FOOTBALL-NFL-FILMSTUDY Film Study: Cardinals WR Kirk on path to stardom

NFL senior writer David DeChant breaks down Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk’s breakout season and the significance of his role in Kilff Kingsbury’s offense.

Field Level Media FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-HASKINS

Redskins name QB Haskins starter for rest of 2019 Dwayne Haskins will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season, the Washington Redskins announced Monday.

Field Level Media FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-STAFFORD

Reports: NFL looking into Lions injury info on Stafford Matthew Stafford didn’t play at Soldier Field on Sunday, and the NFL is investigating when the Detroit Lions knew he would sit against the Chicago Bears.

Field Level Media FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-LATTIMORE

Saints CB Lattimore week-to-week Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore is week to week with a hamstring injury.

Field Level Media FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

Field Level Media NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-TOR Leonard reunites with Raptors in Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard welcomes his old friends – the Toronto Raptors – to Los Angeles as the Clippers look to take down the reigning NBA champions at Staples Center. Field Level Media

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. Field Level Media

ICE HOCKEY ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARZ-CHAYKA

Coyotes sign GM Chayka to long-term extension The Arizona Coyotes signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term extension Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Field Level Media ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Monday.

Field Level Media ESPORTS

ESPORTS-OWL Hangzhou Spark part with Revenge, re-sign Bazii

Field Level Media ESPORTS-OWL

Dragons' Envy allowed to seek another team Field Level Media

