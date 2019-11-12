Cowboys G Williams to undergo knee surgery
Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday, according to the team. The arthroscopic procedure will allow Williams to return in a few weeks.
Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last season and missed two games. Xavier Su'a-Filo will move into the starting lineup. He has seen action in six games this season, primarily on special teams. He received seven offensive snaps in Week 1 and none since.
The Cowboys visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
