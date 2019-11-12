International Development News
Cowboys G Williams to undergo knee surgery

  Reuters
  • |
  Dallas
  • |
  12-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 06:15 IST
Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday, according to the team. The arthroscopic procedure will allow Williams to return in a few weeks.

Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last season and missed two games. Xavier Su'a-Filo will move into the starting lineup. He has seen action in six games this season, primarily on special teams. He received seven offensive snaps in Week 1 and none since.

The Cowboys visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

