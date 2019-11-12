International Development News
Development News Edition

Wolves beat Pistons despite Griffin's return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:42 IST
Wolves beat Pistons despite Griffin's return
Image Credit: Flickr

Forward Andrew Wiggins poured in 33 points, and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled the return of All-Star forward Blake Griffin with a 120-114 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Wiggins, who surpassed the 8,000-career-point mark in the first half, added six rebounds and five assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while Jake Layman contributed 16 points off the Minnesota bench. Treveon Graham added 13 points and six rebounds. Griffin missed the first 10 games of the season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 24 minutes.

Luke Kennard led the Pistons with 25 points and seven rebounds. Langston Galloway tossed in 18 points off the bench while Tony Snell chipped in 16 points and Andre Drummond added 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Timberwolves, who scored 41 first-quarter points, made 9 of 16 3-point attempts in the first half and raced to a 66-51 halftime lead. The barrage came one day after Minnesota made just 6 of 45 shots from long range in a home loss to Denver.

Layman scored 11 points off the bench and made all three of his 3-point tries before the break. Griffin kept his team from completely losing contact with 16 points in 10 first-half minutes. The Timberwolves steadily built their lead in the first seven minutes of the second half. Layman made it a 19-point spread, 84-65, with another 3-pointer.

Detroit began to chip away, scoring the next eight points, five by Kennard. The Pistons cut their deficit to nine points before Towns finished the third quarter with a driving dunk. When Galloway drilled a 3-pointer with 9:34 remaining, the Timberwolves' lead was down to seven. A Wiggins layup midway through the quarter made it 109-98.

Minnesota's offense then stalled, and when Snell made a 3-pointer with 2:30 left, the Pistons were within 109-104. Wiggins answered 28 seconds later with another long ball. Towns made an open 3-pointer with just past a minute left to seal Minnesota's victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bombay Stock Exchange BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India NSE Ltd were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut to mark the 550 birth anniversary...

Chinese state media praises Hong Kong police 'restraint'

State media in China on Tuesday said the Peoples Liberation Army was on hand if necessary to support the police in Hong Kong as it praised the force for its restraint, the day after an unarmed pro-democracy protester was shot. The city witn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019