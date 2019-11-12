International Development News
NFL notebook: Stafford says Lions right to sit him on Sunday

  Reuters
  Chicago
  Updated: 12-11-2019 09:49 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:48 IST
NFL notebook: Stafford says Lions right to sit him on Sunday
Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sunday's game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldn't be able to go against the Bears, per multiple reports on Monday. Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to Oakland, according to general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report.

But several Lions players told ESPN the team disclosed Saturday that Stafford wouldn't play. No official status update was given until Stafford was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field. Stafford said Monday he's not considering being shut down for the rest of 2019 and felt he made the best decision he could on his status for last week.

--Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman might be out two weeks while tight end Austin Hooper will be sidelined an undetermined length of time after having MRI exams to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons' upset in New Orleans on Sunday, and the ailment is relatively minor, according to Rapoport.

Hooper left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and the MRI found a sprained medial collateral ligament, per Rapoport. Hooper reportedly will seek a second opinion. --The Los Angeles Rams have lost center Brian Allen for the rest of the season, while right tackle Rob Havenstein and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were ruled out for their upcoming game against Chicago.

Allen, who has started nine games this season, suffered an MCL injury in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, coach Sean McVay said. Havenstein could miss a couple of weeks due to a meniscus injury, while Cooks will miss his second consecutive game after suffering two concussions in October.

--Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be the starter for the rest of the season, interim coach Bill Callahan said. Haskins, 22, made his first NFL start before the Redskins' just-completed bye week. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a loss at Buffalo on Nov. 3.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no TDs and four interceptions in three appearances. Case Keenum will be Haskins' backup, with Colt McCoy serving as the No. 3 quarterback. --Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. No cause of death has been reported.

An All-American at Michigan State, Rogers was selected second overall behind Carson Palmer in the 2003 NFL Draft. He was unable to avoid injuries and off-field trouble, ultimately becoming one of the NFL's biggest draft busts. Rogers suffered season-ending collarbone fractures in 2003 and 2004 and was suspended by the league for substance abuse violations in 2005. He was arrested at least six times from 2008-12.

--New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore is week-to-week with a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's loss against Atlanta, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. He was holding the back of his left leg upon leaving game during the second quarter in New Orleans and he did not return.

Lattimore, 23, has 38 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception in nine games this season. --After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Steelers running back James Conner reportedly is on track to return Thursday night in Cleveland.

Conner sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the waning moments of a victory against Miami on Oct. 28. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the team expects him to play when the Steelers battle the Browns in prime time. Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season.

--Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday. The arthroscopic procedure will allow Williams to return in a few weeks. Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last season and missed two games.

Xavier Su'a-Filo will enter the starting lineup. He has played in six games this season, primarily on special teams. --The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave Brandon Brooks a four-year, $56.2 million extensions that makes him the NFL's highest-paid guard.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the deal, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard. Brooks has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons. Brooks has started 55 of the Eagles' 57 games since joining the team from the Houston Texans.

--The New York Jets could be without tight end Chris Herndon and right guard Brian Winters for a while. Winters left Sunday's victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib. According to a Jets team reporter, Winters might be done for the season and Herndon will be out for an extended period of time.

Winters, 28, has started nine games this season. Herndon, 23, the Jets' fourth-round pick in 2018, made his season debut Sunday and caught one pass for 7 yards.

